Tuesday July 4, 2023 – Gloria Carter, mother of legendary rapper Jay-Z, tied the nuptial knot with longtime partner Roxanne Wilshire in New York City on Sunday night.

The star-studded wedding was attended by Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Tyler Perry, and Robin Roberts. The wedding guests reportedly partied hard with the reception which was held in Tribeca, wrapping up at around 1am.

As the evening drew to a close the newlyweds were seen leaving the party with Gloria dressed in a white suit, and Roxanne in a stunning gold and white shimmery dress.

Jay-Z has been extremely supportive of Gloria, who came out as a lesbian in his 2017 track “Smile”. She jumped on the song to talk about “living in the shadows” as a gay woman.

“Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian/Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian/Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate/Society shame and the pain was too much to take,” he rapped. “Cried tears of joy when you fell in love/Don’t matter to me if it’s a him or her/I just wanna see you smile through all the hate/Marie Antoinette, baby, let ’em eat cake.”

Jay-Z confirmed in an interview with David Letterman on the Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction that he did shed tears of joy upon discovering his mother fell in love.