Wednesday July 5, 2023 – American billionaire, Michael Rubin had an all-White party to celebrate 4th July- and it was such a star studded hell of a party.

The merchandising billionaire took over the Hamptons again for one of the year’s biggest parties as a boatload of celebrities pulled up in their best white fits to celebrate America’s independence.

Celebritries who attended the big event include Justin and Hailey Bieber, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Emily Ratajkowski, Kevin Hart, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Tom Brady, Winnie Harlow, Kelly Rowland, Corey Gamble, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and so much more.

Others include Kylian Mbappe, Lori Harvey, Kim K, LaLa Anthony, Hailey Bieber, Ne-Yo, Usher, Travis Scott, Jack Harlow and Druski.

Rubin brought also the best restaurants in New York to his $50 million home for the party, including celebrity staple pizza spot Lucali and Cucina Alba.

See photos and video below