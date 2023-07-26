Tuesday, July 26, 2023 – Self-acclaimed life coach, Solomon Buchi has advised unmarried youths to “fear God and get a life,” instead of wasting time thinking of giving heads, blowjobs, and having sex.

“It’s wrong and a waste of youthfulness to be thinking of giving heads, blowjobs, and having sex as an unmarried youth. Your youth is to build the foundation of your destiny.

The world will not remember you for giving the best blowjob.

Fear God and get a life!” he said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, July 25.