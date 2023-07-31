Monday, July 31, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has accused Azimio Leader Raila Odinga of seeking sympathy with his demand of having a mediator before holding a dialogue with President William Ruto.

Speaking at an interdenominational thanksgiving in Kwale, Mudavadi stated that the country is not in a crisis despite Raila’s violent demos over the high cost of living.

This was coming even as Kenya Kwanza announced its intention to engage the Opposition on some of the issues raised.

A section of Kenyan Kwanza has disowned claims that former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo was in the country, while other leaders have neither denied nor confirmed.

“The transition to power between President Ruto and his predecessor was in accordance with the constitution of the land.

In a glaring daylight, he was handed over the sword as the Commander-in-Chief,” noted Mudavadi.

According to Mudavadi, other countries including South Africa do not invite Kenya to intervene whenever they are in crisis.

Early last week, Raila revealed in an interview with AFP that President Ruto had rejected the mediation of South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu.

