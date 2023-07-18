Tuesday, July 18, 2023 – Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai has denied assaulting a Kenya Power employee who disconnected an illegal power connection at his home in Kitengela.



Speaking when being grilled by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) yesterday, Mbai claimed to be a renowned pastor and had nothing to do with the attack.



“I never assaulted anyone; Do I look like someone who can assault anybody? I am a renowned pastor,” said Mbai.



The UDA MP claimed that the viral video doing rounds on social media where he was seen hurling insults at KPLC employees before slapping one of them was tampered with.



Mbai was arrested over the incident after he presented himself at the Kitengela police station to record a statement with the Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI).



He was however released but his gun was confiscated by the police over the incident.



KPLC Managing Director Joseph Siror in a statement after the incident condemned the act saying there have been rampant attacks on the company’s staff while they are on duty.



He noted that the company had moved to court to sue the UDA MP over the attack on their staff.



