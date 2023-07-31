Monday, July 31, 2023 – Kenyans, I believe that President Uhuru and Rigathi Gachagua have the same political mission and probably working together towards that.

Remember that Gachagua was the PA of Uhuru for many years.

Tunacheswa hapa! First Maandamano, Uhuru’s farm raided and razed with no meaningful damage apart from a few area of grass and a a few trees.

Most of the sheep stolen were apparently returned.

Kama it was serious, there are more visible properties nearby or elsewhere which could have been targeted.

Second Maandamano, Uhuru’s party taken in a way which still doesn’t make sense.

Third Maandamano, Uhuru’s son’s home raided.

Uhuru is fattening Baba for slaughter.

MISSION: Finish Baba (attack, arrest, smear his name regionally and globally or even have him killed), Uhuru remains as the real opposition chief who doesn’t even oppose but just lounges around as “respected former President”.

Baba Raila Odinga, I don’t trust some of the players in this game.

ROBERT ALAI.

