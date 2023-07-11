Tuesday, July 11, 2023 – Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s nephew and former personal assistant, Jomo Gecaga, has told the court that he was not married to former Citizen TV anchor Ann Kiguta.

In his reply to the maintenance case filed in court, Gecaga stated that there was nothing between them other than a brief encounter in 2015.

He denied claims that they settled down as husband and wife after their kids were born.

He insisted that he had no five-year relationship with Anne Kiguta as she claims.

Her pregnancy reportedly caught him by surprise but he accepted the paternity of the twins.

“The conception of the children was unplanned for and a surprise to me. However, I accepted the paternity of my twins and have since their birth provided for them to the best of my ability.

“I confirm that I have never been intimate with the plaintiff since the conception of the children,” he said.

Kiguta is seeking Sh2.7 million in maintenance from Gecaga. But Gecaga asserts that he has given his children a decent life and has always been available for them.

