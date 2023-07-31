Monday, July 31, 2023 – Word has it that Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei is on bad terms with President Ruto and his allies in the ruling Kenya Kwanza coalition.

The vocal senator is reportedly being shunned by his colleagues for being petty and childish.

His behaviours have kept him out of the President’s inner circle.

He is desperately trying to promote UDA party ideals but this has seen him more isolated because of the language he uses.

This is how Daily Nation reported the scoop.  

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleIt was a long con – ALAI reveals how UHURU is fattening RAILA ODINGA for slaughter! Politics is a dirty game.
Next articleRAILA ODINGA was drunk like a sunk at CALEB AMISI’s daughter’s birthday despite doctors advising him to go slow on alcohol (PHOTOs).

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply