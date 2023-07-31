Monday, July 31, 2023 – Word has it that Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei is on bad terms with President Ruto and his allies in the ruling Kenya Kwanza coalition.

The vocal senator is reportedly being shunned by his colleagues for being petty and childish.

His behaviours have kept him out of the President’s inner circle.

He is desperately trying to promote UDA party ideals but this has seen him more isolated because of the language he uses.

This is how Daily Nation reported the scoop.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.