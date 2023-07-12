Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has made good his threat to overthrow President William Ruto.

This is after he launched a signature collection initiative called Tumechoka Citizens to discredit Ruto’s administration which will lead to his eventual dethronement.

Speaking at Stephen Kalonzo Centre in Nairobi, Raila urged all Kenyans to append their signatures in solidarity against Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

According to Raila, Ruto’s administration had ignored the grievances raised over the Finance Act 2023 and strayed from the will of the people.

“Having read and understood the intention of the promoters of this initiative, I hereby Support the Citizens’ initiative to remove from office Mr. William Ruto as President and Mr. Rigathi Gachagua as Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya,” the website tumechoka.com pleads.

The signature collection initiative will be launched in all 47 counties. Kenyans were urged to come out in large numbers and sign the petition to express their dissatisfaction with the current regime.

To further the opposition’s political discourse, Raila argued that the people were mandated to protect their future and reject unnecessary tax burdens.

“The signature will show that Raila is not speaking for himself, but for millions of people who are walking together with him,” the former Prime Minister stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.