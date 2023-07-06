Thursday, July 6, 2023 – Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai has claimed that President Ruto has fled the country ahead of Azimio One Kenya Alliance’s Saba saba rally scheduled for Friday this week.

According to the State House, Ruto left the country for Comoros and will travel to Congo where he will have bilateral talks with senior government officials of the two countries.

In a social media post on Thursday, Alai questioned the wisdom of the President for leaving the country when many Kenyans expect him to be here to deal with the aftermath of the Saba Saba rally.

“Why do they like leaving the country when we andamana?,” Alai who is an Azimio apologist, asked.

Raila Odinga, who is Azimio’s leader, has called Kenyans across the country to demonstrate against the current government over the high cost of living.

Odinga, who promised to lead a major rally at the Kamukunji grounds on that day, said he would formalize where subsequent rallies would be held countrywide.

