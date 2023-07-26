Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – A young lady was harassed by alleged state agents after she shouted Azimio slogans as President William Ruto was addressing a roadside rally.

A video shared on social media shows a man believed to be part of state agents accompanying Ruto during his visits to different counties slapping the lady.

Ruto was addressing the roadside rally and making more empty promises when the bold lady, who seems fed up with Ruto’s lies, shouted Azimio.

The alleged state agent approached her and slapped her.

Ruto has been accused of taking Kenya back to the dark days by using the same tactics that Moi used to crush those with dissenting voices.

Watch the video of the lady being harassed by an alleged state agent as Ruto was addressing a roadside rally.

