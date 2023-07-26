Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has slammed former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati over the 2022 presidential elections.

This is after his signature collection initiative surpassed the 8.5 million mark.

Taking to Twitter, Raila disclosed that the Azimio coalition has collected over 8.5 million signatures on the Tumechoka website, which is higher than the votes President William Ruto got in the 2022 General Election.

“Mr Ruto according to Chebukati supposedly got 7.1 million votes, already we have over 8 million signatures,” said Raila.

Raila launched the Tumechoka initiative on Tuesday, July 11, and has so far collected 8,523,614 signatures.

The Azimio coalition is targeting to collect 15 million signatures to push to remove the Kenya Kwanza government from power.

“We will now collect fifteen million signatures as a sign of no confidence in the illegitimate administration of Ruto and Gachagua),” Raila announced on July 10.

On Saturday, while addressing the media at the Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka command center in Karen, Azimio leaders mentioned that their signature collection has been attacked a number of times and they have reported to the relevant authorities.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna on June 17 confirmed that they faced more than 1,000 attacks on the signature collection website.

