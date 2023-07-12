Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – President William Ruto has today said the Iranian government will set up a motor vehicle assembly plant in Mombasa.

Speaking while he hosted Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at State House, Nairobi, Ruto said the plant will manufacture native Iranian vehicle models.

He said the vehicles have been given the Swahili name “Kifaru” “His Excellency Raisi conveyed to me information that will be good news for stakeholders in our mechanical and automotive sectors including dealers, engineers, technicians and other workers.

Iran intends to set up a motor vehicle assembly plant in Mombasa to manufacture an indigenous Iranian vehicle that has been given the Kiswahili name Kifaru.

“I am confident the project is unstoppable as this name suggests,” Ruto said.

He noted that the partnership with Iran is an affirmation of the strong bond the people and government of Kenya share with the people and the government of Iran.

Ruto added that the five bilateral cooperation agreements signed on Wednesday between the two governments will lead to the growth of the two nations.

