Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that Iran and Kenya have great potential for cooperation in different areas, adding that the two countries are targeting a ten-fold increase in their economic and trade ties.

Speaking in Nairobi on Wednesday when he landed there for a two-day state visit, Raisi said Iran is a global leader in petrol chemical, agriculture, science, and technology and the country is ready to share such experience with Kenya.

He added that the current level of economic exchanges between the two sides is not acceptable and they are seeking to enhance the level of ties ten-fold in the first step.

Raisi’s visit to Africa entails a series of activities, including bilateral meetings, participation in intergovernmental committees, joint press briefings, and meetings with trade and economic officials in all three countries.

Notably, this tour marks the first visit by an Iranian president to Africa in 11 years, reflecting Iran’s commitment to a balanced foreign policy that emphasizes convergence and multilateralism.

The primary objective of Raisi’s visit is to enhance Iran’s presence in Africa’s economy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST