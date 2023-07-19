Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has directed that all protests by Raila Odinga’s Azimio must be held within the 12-hour daytime window.

Confirming that Azimio and other disgruntled Kenyans were free to air their frustrations through picketing, the CS noted that it should be confined within a dusk-to-dawn curfew.

According to Kindiki, the directive was informed by the Public Order Act and his ministry would ensure that it was enforced.

“The Government respects and upholds the constitution and all its provisions, including the freedom of association and assembly, the right to demonstrate, picket, and petition.”

“While the government has not banned public rallies and gatherings, the Law clearly allows such rallies to be held between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm,” he stated.

The Interior CS warned that his agreement with the opposition to hold a rally should not be misconstrued as permission to cause chaos and sabotage the economy.

“Anyone caught breaking the law during the protests will be dealt with firmly and decisively, in accordance with the law.

The CS further faulted retired politicians noting that they should allow their successors to execute their mandate.

“They should not resort to blackmail, sabotage, and other unorthodox means to derail them,” he remarked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST