Thursday July 6, 2023 – Two men, George Benedict Neebee and Investor Charlie, have faulted a woman after she complained about her husband who is cheating on her with a married woman.

The woman, Afolakemi, said her husband doesn’t love her anymore and cheats on her with a particular married woman.

Commenting on Afolakemi’s post, George said she must be lacking something her husband’s side chick has and advised her to contact the lady for some tips.

On his part, Charlie blamed the woman for pushing her husband into the arms of another woman.

“Ask what you are not doing that is pushing him outside. Also control your mouth when talking to your husband. Men hate women who talk to them anyhow,” he wrote.