Sunday, July 16, 2023 – A gang that has been breaking into houses in Kiserian and stealing household items has been caught on CCTV.

The notorious gang was captured on camera breaking into a house on Saturday around 4: 30PM.

They stole a TV and fled in a Toyota Belta Registration number KCB 906 W.

Several people have fallen victim to the gang that consists of young and smartly dressed men in their early twenties.

Watch the CCTV footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.