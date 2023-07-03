Monday, 03 July 2023 – A young lady identified as Purity Adhiambo is reportedly a dangerous thief.
She pretends to be desperately looking for a job as a househelp and once employed, she steals from her employer.
She was caught red-handed trying to ferry stolen household goods, 3 days after being employed.
The suspect works in cahoots with other criminals.
Her photos were shared on social media to alert potential employers.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
