Friday, July 7, 2023 – A photo has emerged of Trans Nzoia county governor, George Natembeya using an extravagant motorcade to travel for a meeting in his county.

What surprised Kenyans is that the governor was accompanied by fuel guzzlers that are ultimately fuelled by taxpayers’ money.

This mass wastage of taxpayers’ money comes at a time governors across the country have been complaining that the Treasury has not provided them with enough money to fund development in the counties.

Natembeya joins a list of notorious governors who use huge convoys to traverse their county for non-essential development meetings.

Another inglorious governor who uses a huge convoy to transverse his county is Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja.

According to multiple sources, Sakaja uses a motorcade of over 50 top-of-the-range cars to tour Nairobi.

Here is a shameful picture of Natembeya traversing his county as his electorate continues to cry over the high cost of living in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.