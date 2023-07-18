Tuesday, July 18, 2023 – Harry Maguire has confirmed that he has been stripped of the Manchester United captaincy by the club’s coach Erik ten Hag.

Maguire disclosed that he met the manager for talks over his future on Sunday and was informed that, as he is no longer a regular first-team starter, he would not be continuing as captain of the club. Bruno Fernandes, who stepped in to lead the team last season is expected to continue.

The England international took to Twitter on Sunday to confirm Erik ten Hag’s decision, highlighting his regret while pledging his support for the next skipper.

‘After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain,’ he wrote.

‘He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt.

‘So I wanted to say a massive thank you to the Manchester United fans for all their brilliant support whilst I’ve been wearing the armband.’

‘Since the day I took on the role, three and half years ago, it’s been a huge privilege to lead Manchester United and one of the proudest moments of my career to date,’ he added.

‘It’s one of the greatest honours in club football.

‘I’ve done everything I possibly could to help United be successful – on and off the field. I will always be grateful to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for first giving me the responsibility and I wish whoever now takes it on every success and they will have my full support.’

Maguire lost his place in the team after Man United’s dismal 4-0 defeat to Brentford last August which resulted in his Portuguese team-mate Fernandes leading out the side.

The ex-Leicester City defender started just eight games in the Premier League last season, having been a regular starter before Ten Hag’s arrival.