Monday, 17 July 2023 – A 38-year-old boda boda rider who has been having an illicit love affair with a pastor’s wife was lynched in Suba on Sunday night.

The deceased man, identified as Wilson Onjiro, visited the pastor’s house to meet his wife without realizing that the man of God was in the house.

According to the area chief, Wilson has been taking advantage of the pastor’s absence to sleep with his wife in their matrimonial bed.

When he visited the pastor’s home on Sunday night while drunk, a confrontation between the two ensued.

The deceased went to his home and returned armed with crude weapons to attack the pastor.

The pastor made a distress call and attracted the attention of his neighbours.

Neighbours responded to the distress call and killed the boda boda rider in the pastor’s compound before dragging his body to a nearby primary school where it was recovered on Monday morning.

The cleric, his wife, and children are reported to have fled the home.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.