Thursday, July 13, 2023 – The Employment and Labour Relations Court has given Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome and the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) seven days to convene and reach a consensus regarding police promotions.

While giving the orders on Thursday, Judge Byram Ongaya also extended the orders suspending the promotions of 514 officers that were announced by Koome.

“I have a lot of confidence in the parties, they have the capacity to guide on governance in accordance with the constitution,” said the Judge.

The IG told the court that the parties in the case are in the process of reconciling and what was remaining was signing and filling of the consent.

In the case, Busia County Senator Okiya Omtatah moved to court to challenge the promotion of police officers by Koome.

Omtatah accused IG Koome of assuming the mandate of the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) in promoting the 514 police officers contrary to the Constitution.

