Friday July 7, 2023 – Popular dancer, Kaffy, has expressed her displeasure at her male friends who ‘involve’ her whenever they are cheating on their partners.

In a post shared on the recently launched Thread app, Kaffy made particular reference to men who when they are with their side chicks, call their wives and lie that they are hanging out with her (Kaffy), so as to give an impression that they are not misbehaving.

Kaffy in her post warned such men not to involve her in such actions as she finds it totally disrespectful to their wives and herself.

