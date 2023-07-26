Tuesday, July 26, 2023 – Media practitioner and consultant, Ogar Solomon Ogar has said that if a man can marry a second wife, a woman should also be able to take a second husband.
“My weird take on polygamy is if the man can take a second wife the woman can & should be able to take a second husband.
Let all of them live happily together.
Take note Side Chicks Association.”
He wrote this in a Facebook post on Monday, July 24.
