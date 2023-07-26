Tuesday, July 26, 2023 – Media practitioner and consultant, Ogar Solomon Ogar has said that if a man can marry a second wife, a woman should also be able to take a second husband.

“My weird take on polygamy is if the man can take a second wife the woman can & should be able to take a second husband.

Let all of them live happily together.

Take note Side Chicks Association.”

He wrote this in a Facebook post on Monday, July 24. 

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleMore PHOTOs and clear story of the Kenyan LADY who was stabbed to death by her househelp
Next articleSuspected thugs snitch on themselves after sharing a video on TikTok exposing their hideout in Nairobi’s Pipeline Area – The place is called ‘Embaica’ and it looks scary (VIDEO).

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply