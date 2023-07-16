Sunday, July 16, 2023 – Former New Jersey Governor and Republican presidential candidate, Chris Christie believes he would win a fight against former US President Donald Trump if the two fought in a UFC-style cage match.

The 2024 Republican candidate told Piers Morgan in a Fox News interview that aired Thursday night, July 13 he was eager for a grudge match with the GOP front-runner either in the primaries or in a cage.

“Talking of fighting, if you and Trump got in the ring — he loves his UFC and stuff like that, right? — if you got in the octagon, you and him, who would win?” Morgan asked.

“Come on,” the obese 60-year-old responded with a grin.

“Guy is 78 years old [actually 77]. I’d kick his ass.”

The retort prompted laughter from Morgan, who noted: “We know that Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are apparently going to get in the ring.”

“Yeah, I can’t wait for that one,” Christie replied. “Did you see that picture of Zuckerberg? Looking pretty buff. If I were Elon, I’d be a little bit worried.”

“Would you be prepared to be the undercard, you against Trump?” Morgan followed up.

“I’ll fight Donald Trump anywhere he wants, in any arena he wants — whether it’s on a debate stage, or in the octagon,” Christie said.

Christie is the seventh candidate on trak to qualify for the polling requirement with 2.6% support in the RealClearPolitics average — Trump has 53%.

He joins five other Republican presidential hopefuls in having reached the donor threshold, including Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 44, former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, 51, South Carolina GOP Sen. Tim Scott, 57, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, 37.

Watch the video below

Chris Christie @GovChristie says he’d beat Trump @realDonaldTrump in a real fight: ‘I’d kick his ass’ >>>>>> 🥊 pic.twitter.com/t421qonjoS — ZZZ (@AskMeLaterOn) July 14, 2023