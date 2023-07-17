Monday, July 17, 2023 – Information, Communications and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) with the United Nations Development Programme to spur digital growth in the country.

Speaking after signing the MOU at the Villa Rosa Kempinski on Monday, Owalo said the MOU is a huge leap forward in the country’s digital transformation.

“I am very pleased that the collaborative dialogue that the Ministry of Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy and UNDP has been engaged in, for the past few months is entering the actualisation stage, with the putting of ink on paper,” Owalo said.

He said the partnership signed will draw the synergies of each party’s strength to drive the country to a new high on the digital front.

Owalo said the partnership focuses on key areas essential for driving inclusive digital transformation and meaningful connectivity.

“These areas include digital skilling and upskilling, data governance, e-government, and digital jobs and businesses,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST