Friday, July 14, 2023 – The International Commission of Jurists Kenyan Chapter has condemned alleged police brutality and the excessive use of force during Wednesday’s protest.

The commission termed as tragic and unjustifiable the reported killing of 13 protesters during the demonstrations.

The protests were called by Opposition Leader Raila Odinga to push the Kenya Kwanza government to respond to the public outcry over the high cost of living.

“The police must uphold and protect the rights of individuals to peacefully assemble and express their grievances without fear of unwarranted violence or mistreatment,” ICJ-K said in a statement on Friday.

ICJ said that individuals have the right to peacefully assemble and express their opinions without facing lethal force.

“Deploying excessive force and violence resulting in loss of life during protests is a grave violation of human rights and an affront to democratic principles,” ICJ-K said.

“These incidents demonstrate an apparent disregard for the sanctity of human life and the duty of law enforcement to protect and serve the community,”

ICJ-K affirmed that excessive force violates fundamental rights and undermines the trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

At the same time, ICJ-K said it had strongly condemned the acts of vandalism by some citizens during the protests.

