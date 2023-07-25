Tuesday, July 25, 2023 – Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah, has blasted former President Uhruu Kenyatta after he said he is ready to reconcile with President William Ruto and offer him lessons on how to govern the country.

Speaking on Monday Night, Ichung’wah said the former Head of State has no valuable counsel to offer to President Ruto.

He accused Uhuru of being a master of propagating handshakes.

“You get invited if you have worthy advice to give anyone.

“Unfortunately, here, my friend William Ruto, the only advice you could ever get is on handshakes to facilitate looting,” said Ichungwah who is also the National Assembly Majority leader.

Uhuru, while meeting news editors on Monday, stated that he can’t invite himself to the State House for talks with President Ruto, saying he should be invited, adding he used to seek counsel from his predecessors Mwai Kibaki and Arap Moi.

“I can’t invite myself to talk with him but if he reaches out to me, he is my President, I will go.

“I went to Moi and Kibaki regularly to seek advice,” Uhuru remarked.

