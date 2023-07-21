Friday, July 21, 2023 – National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, has slammed the Kenyan media for turning a blind eye to armed protestors and only covering how police are beating protestors.

Speaking in the Kiharu constituency on Friday, Ichung’wah said the media must tell both sides of the story including calling out armed protesters battling police.

Those in the fourth estate are very quick to vilify our police officers, but we fail to recognize that there are criminal elements that have taken advantage of the demonstrations that were called by those in opposition.

“We have even seen armed gangs engaging our police officers with guns,” Ichung’wa said.

The MP claimed that the media had not reported an incident in which gangs who were allegedly masquerading as protesters fired bullets at police officers in Nairobi.

“The day before yesterday (Wednesday) in Kangemi, there was a group that fired at police officers and we are lost about what police are expected to do when criminals using firearms are firing at police officers in the disguise of demonstrations,” he said.

The MP urged the officers to firmly deal with armed protesters in accordance with the law despite claims of excessive use of force by officers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST