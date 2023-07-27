Thursday, July 27, 2023 – International Criminal Court (ICC) has warned Azimio One Kenya Alliance principal, Raila Odinga over organizing mass demonstrations that have resulted in the killing of dozens and properties worth billions destroyed.

Raila began calling demonstrations in Kenya in March this year and the demos have resulted in the mass killing of protestors and the wanton destruction of properties.

According to a source who requested anonymity, Raila Odinga has received memos from ICC and the international community, warning him to stop demos and instead use constitutional means to air his grievances.

Among the things that Raila wants is the reduction of the high cost of living by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government, respect of multi parties in Kenya, reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), and opening and audit of IEBC servers.

Raila Odinga’s warning from ICC comes even as he threatened on Monday to report Inspector General of Police, Japheth Koome and other rogue police officers for beating demonstrators to death, particularly in Nyanza and Nairobi areas.

The Kenyan DAILY POST