Monday, September 24, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has said he is ready to fight to the death while protecting his family.

Speaking on Friday after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) raided his son’s home in Karen, an angry Uhuru told President William Ruto’s administration to come for him and stop attacking his family.

The former head of state further told Ruto that he is ready to fight to the death while protecting the interests of his family, adding that his family comes first over everything.

“I’m here because I fear for my family’s safety.

“Though I’ve been somewhat quiet, rest assured that my family’s safety is a top priority.

“To the death, I will protect my loved ones. I stood up for Kenya, done what I could for the country, and then stepped aside.

“If it’s me you want, I’m here; why bother intimidating a 90-year-old woman and kids if I’m the one you’re after?” Uhuru asked when he visited his son’s house after the raid.

Uhuru also defended his family’s right to own firearms, claiming that they followed the same procedures that every other Kenyan family does.

The Kenyan DAILY POST