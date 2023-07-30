Sunday, July 30, 2023 – Busia Senator and activist Okiya Omtatah has vowed to continue fighting against the Finance Act 2023 after the Court of Appeal lifted the suspension of its implementation.

In a statement, Omtatah explained that his focus now shifts to ensuring that the contentious sections of the Finance Act 2023 are quashed during the full hearing and determination of the case.

According to Omtatah, his application challenges the constitutionality of the law and will push to see the contentious sections repealed.

“We will not give up until the Finance Act 2023 is repealed or entirely quashed by the Court because it contains provisions which are parallel to the Constitution,” Okiya stated.

In particular, the activist argued that Finance Act 2023, particularly the provisions on Housing Levy extensively violate the right to equality and the right to property.

“No one should be forced to contribute money in a manner that suggests that the citizens are fundraising for the government.

“We will oppose it before the Court of Appeal,” Okiya noted.

Okiya who fell short of calling out the Court of Appeal judges explained that the High Court was right in its decision to suspend the implementation of the Finance Act, 2023.

“The State was not going to suffer prejudice even if the Act remained suspended but, in their wisdom, the Court of Appeal Justices took the contrary view,” the Busia Senator explained.

According to Omtatah, the government’s claims that the suspension had affected revenue collection which is necessary to fund development projects is unfounded because agencies continue to receive taxes.

He stated that the law will disproportionately affect the poor and the vulnerable, most of who voted for President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.