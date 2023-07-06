Thursday July 6, 2023 – Botswana polygamous pastor, Seraki Kemmonye Seraki, has said he plans to take a single mother as a third wife.

Recall that the pastor, who is married to two beautiful women, earlier disclosed his intention to marry a ‘third wife and final wife’

“One thing is certain, for my 3rd wife, I won’t be marrying a woman o senang ngwana! Never!

When you get to my age, you appreciate a woman seasoned by raising a child! Condition number 1: have at least one child. I am sorry,” he said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. 

