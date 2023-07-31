Monday, July 31, 2023 – DJ Brownskin has taken to social media to mark the first anniversary of his wife Sharon Njer’s death by paying tribute to her. In an Instagram post, the entertainer underlaid a lit candle’s image with Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs’ hit single “I will be missing You”.

Njeri died by suicide on July 29, 2022.

She was seen in a viral video holding a bottle of what is believed to be poison as she threatened to end her life by consuming the contents.

She eventually made her threat real by downing the contents in one gulp as DJ Brownskin watched.

The DJ was in June arrested and arraigned before Milimani law courts and accused of aiding his wife to commit suicide.

He was charged with failing to use reasonable force to prevent his wife from committing suicide, contrary to Section 225 (c) of the Penal Code.

He was further charged with destroying suicidal evidence from his phone on June 1, 2023, having knowledge that the said evidence would be required in judicial proceedings.

He denied the charges and was released on a bond of Sh200,000.

