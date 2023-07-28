Friday, 28 July 2023 – Upcoming Kenyan socialite Black Cinderella has confessed that she used to work in a brothel with Bahati’s wife Diana Marua, Amber Ray, and Phoina.

She made the revelations on Tiktok Live while interacting with her fans.

According to Cinderella, she was recruited into prostitution at the age of 17 by the late Sally, a prominent Nairobi pimp and the owner of Miale Lounge.

Sally lied to her that she was being hired for an office job, only to find out later that she was being recruited into prostitution.

She met Diana, Amber Ray and Phoina at the brothel.

“Diana has sold Rosecoco. Mtu asikuringie hapa nje,’’ she said.

She alleged that most men preferred Diana, Amber Ray and Phoina because they are light-skinned.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.