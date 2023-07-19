Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – Former Kiss 100 presenter Kamene Goro has revealed that she made the first move on her husband, DJ Bonez.

Speaking in a session on their YouTube channel with Obinna, Kamene said she met Bonez for the first time in 2016.

However, their chemistry did not hit off immediately.

Kamene later started making a move on DJ Bonez.

She would surprise him on his birthdays and drive to Mombasa on weekends to see him.

“I used to drive all the way to Mombasa every weekend, even by road and sometimes I take private flights to go see him.

“Sometimes I also surprised him for his birthday but still he said God would decide who we were,” she said.

Bonez also confessed that he held a preconceived notion about Kamene before they fell in love.

He used to view her as a ratchet.

However, he clarified that his opinion of her gradually changed over time.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.