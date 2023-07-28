SAUMU MBUVI and marriage

Friday, July 28, 2023 – Mike Sonko’s eldest daughter, Saumu Mbuvi, is yearning to find real love and get married in a white wedding.

Taking to her Instagram account, Saumu revealed that she has saved a wedding photo for years to manifest that she will also get a man to walk her down the aisle.

The mother of two said she wants a marriage strongly built on God’s foundation.

“I saved this years back to manifest a white wedding.

“But I asked God I don’t want just any marriage.

“I want a marriage that is strongly built on your foundation.

“InshaAllah and Allahamdhulillahi,’’ she wrote.

Saumu has in the past dated men who ended up heartbreaking her.

She was in an abusive relationship with former Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.