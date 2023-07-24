Monday, July 24, 2023 – Big Brother reality TV stsr, Ifuenada has shared some risque photos showing off her crotch as she celebrates her 32nd birthday on Sunday, July 23.

The actress who has a penchant for putting on attention seeking wears, claimed she is now ‘born again’ and has accepted Christ. Sharing the photos on her social media accounts, she captioned it;

Happy Birthday To Me; a wretched sinner saved by His Grace and welcomed into royalty. On this special day I’d like to announce that I’ve officially given my life to Christ.

Yes I am born again.

The past few years saw me stray from Christ and live a life that almost ended me, but His Mercy saved me and even though it’s not been easy overcoming my flesh and leading this new life, I’m committed to staying on the right path – the path to eternal life in Christ.

There is a deep meaning behind these photos I’m using to celebrate my day and announce my new life, don’t be in a rush to condemn me without having an understanding of the message it carries.