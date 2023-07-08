Saturday July 8, 2023 – A former Governor, Senator Ahmed Sani Yerima, has said he has no regrets in marrying a15-year-old girl he met in Egypt.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television, Yerima debunked claims of his wife being 13 when they got married. He also noted that Sharia law allows him to marry his wife at the age he did.

The former Governor also revealed that some of his daughters got married before 18.

Yerima, a former Governor in Nigeria, said;

“People don’t understand that it’s something you do illegally, which is outside law, that makes you regret. Sharia law, which is part of the constitution of Nigeria, allows that. Once the girl is aged, she can get married.

“It’s not about being 18 or 20 years old. There is nothing about the age of the person. Definition of a girl that is aged is clearly stipulated under Sharia law.

“Many of my daughters got married at that age. They are living with their families and there is no problem. In fact, all of them are graduates. One of the daughters, who was married off at 16 years, is undergoing her PhD in London.”