Thursday July 6, 2023 – Former MTV star, Aubrey O’Day has come out to claim her long-rumored affair with Donald Trump Jr. began “in a gay club bathroom.”

While appearing on Michael Cohen’s “Mea Culpa” podcast, the 39-year-old reflected on the first time that she and the former president’s oldest son allegedly had sex.

“I was hosting a gay club and our first time going out together — he wanted to see me so bad — and I told him, ‘Well, I’m gonna be at a gay club tonight’,” she claimed.

“So Don shows up to the gay club — and I’m talking about this is one of the biggest gay parties in New York, it’s a huge f—king club,” she continued. “Everybody was in a g-string or less.”

The lady said she thought there was “no way” Trump, 45, would have a good time. She claimed he was “super comfortable” — despite his current anti-LGBTQIA+ views.

“I looked at his Instagram for the first time in years and saw all kinds of jokes of belittling the gay community … and I thought to myself, ‘Man, you were super comfortable in that gay club.’”

“In fact, so comfortable that we ended up going to the bathroom and, for the first time, had sex in a gay club bathroom,” she alleged.

Although that was the first time the pair allegedly got physical, the former Danity Kane frontwoman claimed they shared a strong emotional bond before then.

According to O’Day, they had “building love for each other” while working on “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2011.

“I think we noticed pretty quickly that we laughed every time everyone else wasn’t,” she explained.

“We would wink at each other when something was funny but nobody else was willing to admit it … We just saw each other’s soul in one another.”

Trump was married to his first wife, Vanessa Trump, at the time of the alleged affair with the singer. Trump and Vanessa were married from 2005 until 2018, share five children..