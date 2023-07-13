Thursday, July 13, 2023 – Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo has admitted that he is desperate to join Chelsea saying that he ‘couldn’t say no’ to the Blues.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are currently negotiating a £100million move for the Brighton midfielder, with the Ecuadorian midfielder holding firm on that price tag.

The 21-year-old had previously tried to force through a transfer to the Gunners back in January, and admitted missing out on that move was ‘tough’.

But he is now getting set to seal a move to their London rivals Chelsea in a £100million move.

‘It’s a big team, that’s true,’ Caicedo told La Cancha Con Majo.

‘A very historic team and I can’t say no because it is a very big, historic, beautiful team. The city as well is beautiful.’

Caicedo also said he is relaxed about the situation, adding:

‘It’s a very great emotion. What guy wouldn’t want them to be talking about him? ‘I know how to handle it. I don’t get carried away by emotions. I’m enjoying time with my family for now. There is pressure, but I am calm. ‘I am waiting for whatever God decides. He will know what is best for me.’

Caicedo joined Brighton for £4.5m in January 2021 on a three-year deal from Independiente del Valle.

If sold for £100million to Chelsea, Brighton will make an enormous return of over £95m profit on the promising talent