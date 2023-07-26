Tuesday, July 26, 2023 – Maxwell Mmera has penned an emotional tribute to his wife, Rahab Karisa, who was allegedly stabbed to death by their house help in Mnarani, Kilifi County.

Karisa, a County Officer for Fisheries and Blue Economy, was murdered by their housegirl on Thursday, July 20, 2023, a day after she returned from a work trip in Italy.

In a post on Saturday, July 22, on what would have been his wife’s birthday, he revealed that they both had plans and projects to achieve before her gruesome murder.

In another post, Maxwell revealed that the domestic worker, who he described as a brutal animal, killed his wife after she confronted her over missing money and threatened to report the suspect to the police. The widower further said that his late wife was stabbed in her sleep.

Maxwell said the pathologist’s report revealed that his wife sustained a stab wound 13 cm deep inside her back below the scapula with a v-cut.

“22nd July, it’s your 31st birthday love Amani Rahab, and I planned to be in Kilifi today, but equally I am here now mourning instead of celebrating a birthday. So broken love, but on this day I can only pray for perpetual light to shine on you and may you sit on right sthe ide of the throne, God reward you for you for your unlimited kindness. Rest mama, rest, I love you wifey,” the post read.

On 24th June 2023, we were here tryna out to start big things, we talked about big dreams and how proud we were to see our project materialize. We spoke of the future, vision and thoughts about our children (their pride, their schooling), your path back to Nairobi, career aspirations, you spoke of how you envision documenting our process and growth etc, we decided our master plan as we have always done together. Now you leave me alone to it love, what can I even say

Losing you means a whole load of loss that complimented me and covered our family, I have lost someone who multitasks as a lover, a wife, a mum, a comforter, solace, the better financial manager of the house, a better planner of the house, the moderater of the house, the empathizer, the most thoughful thinker, I could say an endless list.

Those are the parts I lose as a part of us, parts I don’t know how to piece together or replace. I am incomplete without you mummy, HAPPY BIRTHDAY as you rest in peace love

I got the post mortem results yesterday, that was unsurvivable done by someone who is a murderer- a 13cm deep inside at your back below the scapula with a v-cut (meaning either double stab, or stab and side pull, as per the pathologist), straight in to the artery and part of lungs. You bled out of life on your bed in those ungodly hours, no amount of effort could have saved you babe – you died in sleep but painfully, that was barbaric, you had no chance not to even wake up and fight back, NO.

Rest mama REST, just REST my love I am honestly tired, God I am tired, I can only be so strong for only so much. Show me some mercy, I have suffered it too much and I don’t deserve it, NO… I have hurt no one to deserve all the pain to allow to happen in my life all these years, GOD I am tired and breaking to a point of questioning my faith!!! Why ME, why ALWAYS ME.

Baby, mum, wifey, love, friend Amani Rahab I don’t know what to think, what to believe, what to imagine, what to care about and what not to – I could let it all flow and allow the depression of it to kick in, and maybe lose out on life (I have lost so much and I am tired), but it matters that I stay sane because of these little ones.

I regret letting you take this career move (away from me), 7 months down the line I am coming back to a lifeless, cold and dead you babe. We had plans of your comeback, great projects to achieve and dreams of the future, but now what can I say except cry!!!

You didn’t deserve it, you that cannot hurt a fly, you didn’t. And your only mistake being, asking a housegirl who has stolen from you while you were away and mentioning to her that the following day you’d take her to the police. The brutal animal instead of just escaping peacefully, wakes up and stabs you while you are sleeping – that was was so painful my love I am sorry baby I couldn’t protect you.

You just jetted in and couldn’t come to me coz of maandamano, you chose a connecting flight only to die same night From where your soul rests mum, this is me here with your children yesterday, 1 child traumatized by what he saw (am gonna need a child therapist to help me) and another one clueless that his mother is gone. And Louis told me “mama is kufa, mama is fall down, mama has blood, mama is in hospital, I will fall down like mama.

My childhood girlfriend, my friend, my wife, my mum and the owner of my home – I am gonna mourn you properly later, for now allow me to handle it, like you’ve always said” love you’ll handle it, just as always”….tomorrow 22nd July was gonna be your birthday, I was looking forward to being in Kilifi this weekend, but here I regrettably am week day Rest in peace dearie beloved, forever missed, forever loved and in our hearts you’ll be forever.