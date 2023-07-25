Tuesday, July 25, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has dismissed claims from some Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders that he is financing Azimio One Kenya Alliance protests that have rocked the country in recent weeks.

In an interview with media editors on Monday at his family’s Caledonia home, Uhuru stated that he had never attended the protests organized by the opposition.

On his relationship with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga, Uhuru said nothing bars him from having friends.

The former Head of State insisted that the constitution allows him to associate with anybody, including the former prime minister.

“Sometimes, maybe silence is not right. Have you seen me at any of those events?

“The issues that Kenyans are talking about have nothing to do with me.

“You say it is because of my association with Raila. Am I not supposed to talk to my friends?

“Is that a crime in Kenya today? I thought we lived in a democracy and that is why I handed it over,” Uhuru posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST