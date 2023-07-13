Thursday, July 13, 2023 – Langata MP Phelix Odiwuor, aka Jalang’o, has denied being a traitor after pledging to work with President William Ruto’s government.

During an interview, Jalang’o said he is in ODM to stay and does not plan to leave Raila Odinga’s party any time soon despite all that has happened.

However, he affirmed that he will work with Ruto and his government.

He noted that as Lang’ata MP, he had decided to work with the Head of State for the benefit of his constituents.

“I have not left the ODM party, and I do not plan to leave. I’m not a traitor but I have decided to work with President Ruto,” Jalang’o stated.

A section of ODM leaders led by Odinga has accused Jalang’o of being a traitor after his recent visits to State Hosue where he met President Ruto.

Odinga recently asked Jalang’o and the eight MPs who visited Ruto to resign and seek a fresh mandate from the people.

“These members who have defected from Azimio coalition need to resign from their positions and go,” Raila said.

At the same time, Ruto has defended the ODM rebels, saying they do not need permission from anyone to work with the Kenya Kwanza government.

“Kiongozi amechaguliwa na amepewa idhini na wananchi alafu mtu mwingine anaenda kutengeneza barrier, anatengeneza mahali pengine ati lazima sasa kabla haujafanyia wananchi kazi lazima uende uulize mtu flani ruhusa.

“Hiyo iko wapi katika kabita ya kenya?” Ruto posed.

