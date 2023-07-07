Friday, July 7, 2023 – Kisumu County Senator, Prof. Tom Ojienda, has maintained that he is in Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party to stay despite meeting Kenya Kwanza Alliance party leader and President William Ruto.

In a statement on Friday, Ojienda stated that he will remain a member of the Orange party until further notice.

The ODM senator vowed to continue working with Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, adding that the two leaders, and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, were once ODM members.

“I remain and will continue to be a member of ODM, until further notice. And I continue to work with H. E William Ruto, who was also a member of ODM. And H.E Rigathi Gachagua, also a former member of ODM. And H.E Musalia Mudavadi, formerly a member of ODM,” Ojienda said.

The Kisumu Senator was responding to Narok Senator Ledama Olekina, who chided him for identifying himself as a member of ODM, yet he was warming up to Kenya Kwanza.

“Huyu @ProfOjiendaTom alienda Zamani, can’t convince him and imagine he still introduces himself as ODM …Shida tupu,” the Narok senator said.

This comes after President Ruto met a section of ODM MPs from Luo Nyanza, including Senator Ojienda.

Others were; Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem) Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Paul Abuor (Rongo) and Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.