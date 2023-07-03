Monday July 3, 2023 – A bride in Sydney, Australia has detailed the horrifying moment her groom asked for a divorce on their wedding night.

The woman named Rachel told Australian radio personality Abbie Chatfield’s Hit Network radio show her new husband had asked for sex on their wedding night but was left furious when he “didn’t get what he wanted.”

The following morning she said he demanded a divorce, eventually causing the newlyweds to officially separate just two weeks after tying the knot.

Her jaw-dropping admission left Chatfield in shock, with the Hot Nights host labeling the groom “revolting” and “disgusting.”

“I was married for not even 24 hours before my husband wanted a divorce, and we separated two weeks later,” the caller said.

“The night of the wedding, we went out, and when we got back to the hotel room, unfortunately, I didn’t give him what he wanted.”

Upon saying that, Chatfield and her two male producers asked if she meant sex, which Rachel confirmed.

“We were tired. I didn’t want to, and the next day he wanted a divorce.”

“What a revolting man,” Chatfield responded

“Also, I’ve heard a lot of people don’t have sex on their wedding night because they’re so tired.

“What an awful, disgusting man. Men are revolting.” she added

Rachel then revealed the ordeal left her “miserable,” stating she “couldn’t wait” to get away from her new husband.