Friday July 7, 2023 – Hugh Hefner’s widow, Crystal, had revealed she is going to expose it all about her late husband’s erotic magazine empire but not in the same way she has in the past.

Crystal Hefner, 37, admitted in the past that she lied about her true feelings regarding the Playboy Mansion in order to protect her late husband but she is now determined to reveal the truth.

According to Crystal she endured “toxic objectification and misogyny” while living in the famed Playboy Mansion.

The Playboy model plans to do so in her new memoir, “Only Say Good Things,” set to be released in January 2024.

Crystal was picked from obscurity by Hefner in the mid-2000s when she was 21 and, despite a 60-year age gap, went on to marry him on New Year’s Eve in 2012; they remained married until his death in 2017 at age 91.

Crystal says she will talk about her “stolen” young adulthood, plus the reality of being the infamous playboy’s “number one girlfriend.”

“Since his passing, I have had to do a lot of self-discovery,” Crystal revealed in an interview with the Daily Mail. “I have had to find out who I am without it being dictated to me.

“I have had to not only find my voice, but I also had to learn how to use that voice,” she continued.

“My book is a testament to the power of time, processing all that I have been through and embracing my truth.”

The former model, who quickly rose through the Playboy Mansion ranks, said her late husband “surprised her” when he proposed, and she “could not imagine refusing” his offer for her hand in marriage.

“My relationship and marriage to Hugh Hefner was a very complicated one,” she admitted.

“It was one where, no matter how I was treated, I always felt like I had to protect him, which is why I have not shared my story until now.”

Crysta says she has gone through a “transformative journey” in which she is more comfortable in her own skin, with just simple hair and makeup — a far cry from her glammed-up Playboy days.

The model also slammed the plastic surgery industry after claiming she was poisoned by her breast implants, which she had removed in 2016.

“I advocate for being natural since I got very ill and removed my implants and everything else toxic in my body in 2016,” she wrote in an Instagram post in 2021. “I should have learned my lesson the first time but I guess the universe keeps sending you the same lesson until you learn it.”

Crystal is not the first of the infamous Playboy founder’s former partners to speak out about the realities of life in the California mansion.

Another former girlfriend of Hefner’s, Holly Madison, claimed in a 2022 docuseries “Secrets of Playboy” that he was in possession of “all kinds of naked pictures’” of women, alleging he kept them as blackmail.

Madison, who dated Hefner from 2001 to 2008, claimed she only remained with Hefner at the Playboy Mansion because she was frightened that he would publish the photos.