How to Maintain and Care for Your Outdoor Rocking Chair

An outdoor rocking chair is a relaxing way to enjoy fresh air and admire nature. But since it lives outside and endures the elements, an outdoor rocker requires some maintenance and care to keep it looking great year after year. Follow these tips and your outdoor rocking chair will become a durable fixture for creating memories.

Select Quality Materials

The best the best outdoor rocking chairs at vidaXL are handcrafted from dense, weather-resistant hardwoods like teak, shorea, white oak, or eucalyptus. Look for steam-bent rockers and those with mortise and tenon joinery that stands up to moisture. Avoid ornate decorative carvings which can trap water and debris. Durable, tight-grained woods will last decades.

Stain and Seal Regularly

Unfinished wood exposed to sun, rain, and snow will slowly crack, warp, and fade. Routine staining protects the integrity of the wood while adding color. Lightly sand to remove built-up graying and roughness before applying stain. Use several thin coats of penetrating oil-based stain, allowing it to fully dry between coats. Re-stain at least annually or whenever the finish looks worn.

Sealing the wood is equally important. Initial waterproofing with marine varnish or spar urethane creates a moisture barrier. Reapply the sealant every 1-2 years, more often in rainy climates. This maintains the protective coat.

Inspect Hardware and Moving Parts

Examine joints, bolts, screws, and any moving parts regularly. Tighten hardware that has loosened over time to avoid damage or accidents. Oil the springs and bearings twice per year to prevent squeaking and rust. Watch for splits, cracks or corrosion which can compromise the structure. Address any issues promptly.

Check for Pest Damage

Outdoor furniture is susceptible to carpenter ants, termites, and other pests. Inspect for tiny holes in the wood or small piles of sawdust around the legs or rockers which indicate infestations. Use boric acid powder or organic repellents around the legs. If severe, you may need pest control treatment to eradicate them and prevent further destruction.

Clean Monthly

Over time floor chairs, dirt and debris get lodged in small crevices while mildew and algae grow on surfaces. On a nice day, take some time to thoroughly clean your rocking chair. Remove cushions and use a small vacuum attachment to suck out dirt from gaps. Scrub all surfaces with a brush and mild detergent solution. Rinse thoroughly. Let dry completely before replacing cushions.

Protect With a Cover

For long-term preservation, keep your outdoor rocking chair protected under a heavy duty cover when not in use. Ensure the cover fits snugly and vents moisture. Secure the cover tightly so wind doesn’t rip it off. Remove the cover on mild days to let the wood breathe. Taking time to properly cover your chair will add years to its lifespan.With the right materials and regular care, your outdoor rocking chair can become a beloved fixture. Follow these tips and you’ll be relaxing, reading and nodding off contently for seasons to come. Maintain your chair diligently and you’ll have a durable, comfortable place to make outdoor memories for years on end.