Thursday, July 27, 2023 – Controversial gospel singer, Ringtone Apoko, reportedly grabbed a palatial home from a South Sudanese family and claimed the ownership of the multi-million property for 7 years, before he was evicted and arrested over the weekend.

According to a demand letter sent to Ringtone, the family left the country after their father died and stayed in Sudan for years.

They employed a caretaker to guard the house and continued sending money and maintenance of the property.

However, in 2016, one of the family members visited the property but he was denied access.

They later found out that Ringtone had changed ownership of the house and leased it to strangers.

He went ahead to make structural changes to the property by adding unlicensed structures within the compound.

He succeeded in denying the foreign family access to the property for years until 21st July 2023 when they managed to repossess the property with the help of the police.

After gaining access, the family found out that the controversial singer had stolen two high-end cars- a BMW and a Toyota VX- that had been left parked in the compound before they returned to South Sudan.

Ringtone hired goons to attack the police as the family was repossessing their property, leading to his arrest.

Here is the demand letter that was sent to Ringtone by the family’s lawyer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.