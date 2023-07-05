Wednesday, July 5, 2023 – Detectives have dismantled a motorcycle theft ring that has been operating between Kenya and a neighbouring country, where the stolen motorbikes are believed to have a ready market.

This is after investigations revealed that there existed a well-organized criminal gang that masterminded the disappearance of motorcycles in various towns in the country, before ferrying them to Loitoktok town from where they are sneaked across the border.

Agnes Wambui, believed to be the bait used to attract the boda boda riders was the first to be arrested by detectives. Posing as a pillion passenger, Wambui stupefies her victims along the way before disappearing with the motorbikes, once the nduthimen lose consciousness.

The suspect who was arrested after comprehensive investigations led detectives to her other accomplices including one Daniel Mwaniki and William Nkadanyo alias Saningo.

Nkadanyo was arrested in Loitoktok town where he is believed to have a ready market for the stolen motorcycles.

Stolen mobile phones were also recovered from the suspects including one that had been stolen from a motorbike rider, who was stupefied before he also lost his bike in Juja, Kiambu County.

Over 30 tablets believed to be stupefying drugs were also recovered from the suspects, who were discovered to have pending criminal cases in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County, and in Diani, Kwale County.

